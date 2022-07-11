IIT Delhi Inaugurates New Census Data Workstation To Help Academics, Researchers Access Census Microdata

IIT Delhi launches new census data workstation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has inaugurated a new census workstation at the Economics Lab of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences. The Registrar General and Census Commissioner, India, Dr Vivek Joshi inaugurated the Census Data Workstation. The new workstation seeks to facilitate access to census microdata for academicians and researchers, Dr Joshi said. It will also help spread further awareness about the vast amount of data collected during the Census operations.

Professor Ashok Ganguli, Deputy Director (Strategy and Planning), IIT Delhi and Professor Angelie Multani, Head of the Department welcomed the initiative, an IIT Delhi statement said. An agreement between the Directorate of Census Operations, Delhi, and IIT Delhi was also signed by Ajay Garg, DCO Delhi, and Professor Ganguli.

The officials from the RGI office and IIT Delhi agreed upon the need to foster the mutual collaboration. Dr Joshi invited IIT Delhi to undertake research on census data and census operations.

A discussion was also held to explore the possibility of applications of AI, ML, and advanced data science techniques in digital census and for compiling information including on birth and death registration.