IIT Delhi Inaugurates 3 New Laboratories At Centre Focusing On Electric Vehicle Technologies

The three new laboratories at Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) are Battery Research Laboratory, Charging Infrastructure Laboratory and Automotive Health Monitoring (AHM) Laboratory.

Updated: Nov 7, 2021 3:25 pm IST

IIT Delhi CART inaugurates 3 new laboraties
Image credit: IIT Delhi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has inaugurated three new laboratories at the centre focusing on electric vehicle technologies. The three new laboratories at Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) are Battery Research Laboratory, Charging Infrastructure Laboratory and Automotive Health Monitoring (AHM) Laboratory.

The Battery Research Laboratory, an IIT Delhi statement said, is equipped with advanced equipment for battery testing at cell, module and pack levels. Apart from the batteries, testing on Battery Management System (BMS) in master-slave configuration is carried out to check any faulty cell condition, by integrating cloud BMS and Digital Twin, it added.

The AHM laboratory is equipped with high-end equipment for condition monitoring and automotive Noise, Vibration and Harshness (NVH) testing. The team will use different diagnostic techniques including vibration analysis, current monitoring, noise monitoring, infrared thermography and acoustic emission for the fault detection using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Charging Infrastructure Laboratory is equipped with Battery Test System, Regenerative AC Emulator and the Charging Discovery System (CDS), the statement added.

IIT Delhi’s CART is engaged in conducting high-end research and development in the areas of battery-operated electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, storage and alternate energy sources, autonomous and connected vehicles.

Speaking during the inauguration, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, IIT Delhi Director said, “CART at IIT Delhi has collaborated with various automotive industries in the country and working to solve technological challenges faced by them. These laboratories will take the ongoing research work at CART to a new level and many cutting-edge technologies will reach to the industry from here.”

Prof B.K. Panigrahi, Head, CART, added, “The CDS is used as a universal charging infrastructure, which enables to test Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The comprehensive charging infrastructure laboratory provides extensive testing capability of entire charging functions of electric vehicles and chargers.”

“Moreover, the team also works on sound quality improvement, automotive noise source identification, mitigation and isolation by developing acoustical materials from natural resources, bio-waste, and recycled materials”, he added.

