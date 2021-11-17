IIT Delhi, IIIT Delhi Join Hands To Set-up India's First Medical Cobotics Centre

Image credit: IIT Delhi Media Relation The first batch of trainees is likely to be inducted in April/ May 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) in partnership with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Delhi) will set up the country's first Medical Cobotics Centre. The centre which will come up at IIIT Delhi will facilitate the training of other healthcare professionals, paramedical staff, technicians, engineers, and researchers.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

"Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC) will be a technology enabled medical simulation and training facility for the young resident doctors besides acting as a validation centre for the research outcomes in the area of healthcare robotics and digital health," the release mentioned.

The first batch of trainees is likely to be inducted in April/ May 2022. "The training programs will be designed in consultation with leading doctors/experts, mainly from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi, Jodhpur, and other prestigious medical colleges," read the release.

The training programs would be at multiple levels (basic/advanced) and cohort-specific like urology, neurology, laparoscopy, and others but initially limited to minimum invasive surgeries.

According to Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, “We are happy to associate with IIITD for the joint Medical Cobotics Centre (MCC). In order to develop technologies for societal benefit, it’s important for researchers from across the institutions to come together and work in a focused manner. I am happy to see that two leading institutions in Delhi are coming together to facilitate the development of technologies in Medical Robotics.”

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIHs) are funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). The training activity in the new Cobotics Centre will be in line with the National Education Policy for medical subjects, the release read.