IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022

IIT Delhi Industry Day 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi organised the fourth edition of Industry Day 2022 today, December 10. The event was inaugurated by K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). More than 15 large corporate business houses were present at the event.

The IIT Delhi tweet reads: “4th edition Of #IITDelhi's flagship event #IndustryDay inaugurated on December 10 Mr. K. Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer @TCS inaugurated the daylong event showcasing over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by IIT Delhi researchers.”

The major focus of the event was on five themes- healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment. The event showcased over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by the researchers of the institute.

The 82 technologies developed by IIT Delhi were showcased in the event which includes hand exoskeleton for paralytics, wearable sensors for real-time health monitoring, AI-based evaluation system, development of rapid antigen detection kit for COVID-19, advanced ballistics for high energy defeat, THRED (THz Handheld Remote Explosive Detector) and many more.

Industry Day 2022 also showcased over 150 industry-relevant concept posters created by the students of IIT Delhi. The event began at 10 am and ended at 5:45 pm with a concluding note. The speakers were also felicitated at the end.