  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022

IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022

The key focus of the event was on healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 10, 2022 6:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi To Conduct 4th Edition Of Industry Day On December 10
IIT Delhi Placements 2022: 650 Offers Made On Day One, 50 Students Receive Offers Over Rs 1 Crore
World Pollution Prevention Day 2022: IIT Delhi Startup To Run 'DelhiBreathes' Drive To Spread Awareness
Times Higher Education Employability Ranking: IIT Delhi Only Indian Institution In Top 50
IIT Delhi's Extension Campus To Come Up On 50 Acres In Jhajjar District: Haryana Chief Minister
4 IIT Delhi Student Startups Win Rs 50 Lakh Each Under Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative
IIT Delhi Hosts 4th Edition Of Industry Day 2022
IIT Delhi Industry Day 2022
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi organised the fourth edition of Industry Day 2022 today, December 10. The event was inaugurated by K Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). More than 15 large corporate business houses were present at the event.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The IIT Delhi tweet reads: “4th edition Of #IITDelhi's flagship event #IndustryDay inaugurated on December 10 Mr. K. Ananth Krishnan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer @TCS inaugurated the daylong event showcasing over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by IIT Delhi researchers.”

The major focus of the event was on five themes- healthcare, electric vehicles, communication technologies, clean energy and environment. The event showcased over 70 cutting-edge technologies developed by the researchers of the institute.

The 82 technologies developed by IIT Delhi were showcased in the event which includes hand exoskeleton for paralytics, wearable sensors for real-time health monitoring, AI-based evaluation system, development of rapid antigen detection kit for COVID-19, advanced ballistics for high energy defeat, THRED (THz Handheld Remote Explosive Detector) and many more.

Industry Day 2022 also showcased over 150 industry-relevant concept posters created by the students of IIT Delhi. The event began at 10 am and ended at 5:45 pm with a concluding note. The speakers were also felicitated at the end.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
SNAP 2022 Admit Card Out For December 18 Exam; Steps To Download
B-Schools Should Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Socially Responsible Business Leaders: Ram Nath Kovind
B-Schools Should Focus On Producing Entrepreneurs, Socially Responsible Business Leaders: Ram Nath Kovind
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ On December 11
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ On December 11
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
University Bill: Kerala Governor Says Government Can't Act Unilaterally
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link
UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Merit List Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................