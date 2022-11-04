IIT Delhi To Hold 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony Tomorrow

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise the 53rd Annual Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, November 05, 2022. As many as 2,100 graduating students will be awarded degrees and diplomas at the convocation ceremony. Professor Abhijeet Banerjee, Nobel Laureate, Economic Sciences 2019 and Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will grace the occasion as Chief Guest.

As per the IIT Delhi release, degrees and diplomas will be awarded for the first time to the students graduating in the following new programs: Joint PhD (IIT Delhi and NYCU, Taiwan), joint PG Diploma in Visionary Leadership for Manufacturing (jointly with NITIE Mumbai), MS (R) in Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering, M.Sc. in Cognitive Science, and M.Sc. in Economics.

The Institute will also award the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal to the meritorious students. Moreover, the Institute will honour its thirteen esteemed alumni with the coveted Alumni Awards 2022 such as the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award and Distinguished Alumni Service Award (DASA).

This year, the Board of Governors (BoG) have given approval for the construction of five new infrastructure projects amounting worth Rs 680 crore. These include - girls hostel, Boys hostel, Academic Block, Staff and Faculty housing. IIT Delhi will very soon undertake drive to install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the campus to promote usage of EVs, reads the official release.

"In the financial year 2021-22, 286 sponsored projects with total funding of Rs. 351.90 Crores were undertaken through the Institute’s Industrial Research and Development (IRD) Unit and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), which is an industry interface organisation at IIT Delhi. 346 consultancy jobs with total funding of Rs. 34.33 Crores were undertaken through the IRD Unit and FITT in the financial year 2021-22," it added.

The last placement season at IIT Delhi in the academic year 2021-22 broke all the previous records. Over 1300 job offers were received from over 600 companies offering over 1000 job roles by final year students. Also, over 830 internship offers were received by the non-final year UG students from over 200 companies.