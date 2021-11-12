IIT Delhi To Hold 52nd Convocation Tomorrow

IIT Delhi will hold 52nd convocation tomorrow

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will hold the 52ndconvocation tomorrow, November 13. Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO, Fable, will be the chief guest of the event.Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, Chairperson, Board of Governors and Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, will attend the event.

A total of 2,117 students will receive their degrees tomorrow. These include 734 Btech, 97 dual degree, 288 PhD, 608 MTech, 157 MBA and 151 MS students, the institute said.

Ananye Agarwal will receive the President’s Gold Medal and Shreyansh Chanani will be awarded the Director’s Gold Medal, IIT Delhi said.

The institute will also present the 2021 Alumni Awards at the 52nd convocation. Dr Lov K Grover of the 1985 Electrical Engineering batch, Professor Somsh Jha (Electrical Engineering, 1985), and Prof Nandini Trivedi (MS, Physics, 1981) will receive the Distinguished alumni award this year.

Delhivery co-founder Kapil Bharati and co-promoter and CTO of Info Edge India Limited, Hitesh Oberoi will receive the Alumni Awards for Entrepreneurship.

Dr Satish Kumar Singh, Vice-President, Moderna Therapeutics, will be awarded the Alumni Award for Corporate Leadership.

Anant Yardi, Founder of Yardi Systems and an alumnus of the institute has agreed to contribute USD 10 million to IIT Delhi, Prof Rao said in a press conference ahead of the convocation.

This will help the institute create state-of-the-art laboratories and attract researchers and students to the newly-established School of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the institute said.