IIT Delhi Hoists 108-Ft Tall National Flag

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) on Saturday, May 7 hoisted a 108 feet tall national flag in its campus. Chief guest Naveen Jindal, Founder, Flag Foundation of India and Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) hoisted the monumental flag in the presence of the Institute's senior functionaries, employees and the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The flag was designed by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC. "SWATRIC has been successful in improving the strength and seam quality, and making the flag weight lighter by 30%," said Prof. Bipin Kumar, Textile and Fibre Engineering Dept., IIT Delhi and mentor, SWATRIC.

Last year, SWATRIC collaborated with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) for the best possible fabric design and structure for the monumental national flags to suit India’s diverse climatic and geographical conditions. Using the IIT Delhi start-up's advanced fabric, the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) had installed two different prototypes of the national flag, one in Delhi and another one in Ladakh.