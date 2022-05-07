IIT Delhi Hoists 108-Ft Tall National Flag

The flag was designed by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC. "SWATRIC has been successful in improving the strength and seam quality, and making the flag weight lighter by 30%," said Prof. Bipin Kumar, mentor SWATRIC

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 6:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi, ITC Sign Agreement For Collaborative Research On STEM For Sustainability
IIT Delhi, Embassy Of Israel Develop Six-Week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs
IIT Delhi To Organise Summer Boot Camp For Class 11, 12 Students
IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
IIT Delhi Hoists 108-Ft Tall National Flag
The flag was designed by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC
Image credit: facebook.com/IITDelhi
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) on Saturday, May 7 hoisted a 108 feet tall national flag in its campus. Chief guest Naveen Jindal, Founder, Flag Foundation of India and Chairman, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) hoisted the monumental flag in the presence of the Institute's senior functionaries, employees and the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The flag was designed by the IIT Delhi startup SWATRIC. "SWATRIC has been successful in improving the strength and seam quality, and making the flag weight lighter by 30%," said Prof. Bipin Kumar, Textile and Fibre Engineering Dept., IIT Delhi and mentor, SWATRIC.

Last year, SWATRIC collaborated with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) for the best possible fabric design and structure for the monumental national flags to suit India’s diverse climatic and geographical conditions. Using the IIT Delhi start-up's advanced fabric, the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) had installed two different prototypes of the national flag, one in Delhi and another one in Ladakh.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
Live | CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Was 'Easy, Highly Scoring'; Check Paper Analysis
MEA Announces Logo Design Contest For Forthcoming G20 Presidency Of India; Winner To Get Rs 1.5 Lakh
MEA Announces Logo Design Contest For Forthcoming G20 Presidency Of India; Winner To Get Rs 1.5 Lakh
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was
CBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Exam Analysis: Paper Was "Easy And Scoring"; Check Students, Teachers' Reactions
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Analysis 2022: Students Found Paper "Highly Scoring, NCERT-Based"
MK Stalin Announces Breakfast Scheme For Government School Students
MK Stalin Announces Breakfast Scheme For Government School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................