IIT Delhi, Hebrew University Of Jerusalem Collaborate For Interdisciplinary Research

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) have partnered to support collaborative and interdisciplinary education and research initiatives. As part of this partnership, student exchange programmes will be given priority and it seeks to help students get benefitted from the academic and entrepreneurial environments of the two institutions.

Speaking of the partnership between the two institutes, Professor V Ramgopal Rao Director IIT Delhi in a statement said: “At IIT Delhi, we lay great emphasis on international collaborations. We are happy to sign this MoU [Agreement] with the Hebrew University and both the institutions have agreed to seed fund researchers in their respective institutions to collaborate with each other. I am sure these interactions will lead to long term partnerships between the two institutions benefiting the two countries.”

Saying that it is a part of the university’s strategy to expand collaborations with India, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Vice President for International Affairs, Professor Oron Shagrir said: “The Hebrew University is delighted to partner with Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. This agreement will bring about opportunities for joint research and exchange of students and ideas with one of India's leading research institutions.”

The collaboration with HUJI, Professor Sunil Kumar Khare Dean (Research and Development), IIT Delhi said, is aimed at impactful research outcomes in the field of Computer Science, Biomedical Science, Life science, Environment, and Chemistry.

While expressing strong support for the new partnership, Professor Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes said: "The signing of this MoU [Agreement] for collaborative research and student exchange between IIT Delhi and HUJI.. marks an important milestone in our efforts to partner with the top universities from around the world.”