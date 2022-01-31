IIT Delhi Gets Rs 10 Crore From Alumnus To Establish Scholarships, Chairs

Image credit: IIT Delhi official website IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Amit Sinha has gifted an endowment of Rs10 crore (USD 1.34 million) to the Institute

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus Dr Amit Sinha has gifted an endowment of Rs10 crore (USD 1.34 million) to the Institute to support the establishment of student fellowships, scholarships, development programs, and faculty chairs in key technology fields.

The endowment will establish a first-of-its-kind full-ride fellowship for top five JEE Advanced rank holders who join an undergraduate programme at the institute. Of the five fellowships, one would be awarded to the top woman JEE rank holder who joins the Institute.

The endowment will also establish 15 scholarships to provide financial assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds, along with two leadership-based awards for third year students to support internship and exchange programs.

Two faculty chairs will be established to promote research in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

The Electrical Engineering chair will promote research in areas such as wireless communications, renewable energy, and nanoelectronics, and the Computer Science chair will promote research in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing, the institute said.

Acknowledging the contribution, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, “I would like to thank Amit and Deepali Sinha for their generous endowment. Alumni contributions are an important resource to enhance an institute’s competitiveness in attracting both students and faculty. IIT Delhi is proud of such alumni who serve as role models for our students. It is a testimony to the high regard they have for their institute and an acknowledgement of the role IIT Delhi has played in their careers. We wish them further success.”

Dr Sinha is President and Member of the Board of Directors of Zscaler, a cloud-based information security company headquartered in San Jose, California. Together with his wife, Deepali Sinha, they have set up the Amit & Deepali Sinha Foundation to promote academic excellence, health, and wellness.

He studied BTech in Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi (1998 batch).