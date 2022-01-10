IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
"I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi," former director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao tweeted
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) got its new diretor, Prof. Rangan Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee was associated with the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay. Congratulating Prof. Banerjee, former director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao tweeted, "I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee."
