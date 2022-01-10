  • Home
"I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi," former director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao tweeted

Updated: Jan 10, 2022

IIT Delhi Gets New Director- Rangan Banerjee From IIT Bombay
Rangan Banerjee was associated with the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay
Image credit: iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) got its new diretor, Prof. Rangan Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee was associated with the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay. Congratulating Prof. Banerjee, former director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao tweeted, "I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee."

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
