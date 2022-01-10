Image credit: iitb.ac.in Rangan Banerjee was associated with the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) got its new diretor, Prof. Rangan Banerjee. Mr. Banerjee was associated with the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay. Congratulating Prof. Banerjee, former director Professor V. Ramgopal Rao tweeted, "I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee."

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee.#iitdelhi @iitdelhi pic.twitter.com/UD87F5aeRV — Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) January 10, 2022



