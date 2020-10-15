IIT Delhi To Get Centre Of Excellence For Law And Technology

Image credit: IIT Delhi IIT Delhi To Set Up DAKSH Centre Of Excellence

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on October 15 signed an agreement with the DAKSH Society, Bengaluru, to establish the ‘DAKSH Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Law and Technology’ at the campus. Under this agreement, the two institutions will work in the fields of ‘research and education’ in Technology, Engineering, Management and Law, an official statement said. The MoU was signed by Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Surya Prakash BS, Programme Director, DAKSH Society, Bengaluru.

The CoE will conduct inter-disciplinary research on different aspects of the justice system and build solutions drawing from fields such as operations research, data analytics, technology, and law, IIT Delhi said.

Apart from infrastructural facilities, IIT Delhi will provide scientific and technical expertise, extensive research facilities to the centre. It will also attract students and research scholars to set up startups and incubators on different law and technology-related research solutions, IIT Delhi said.

“This is the beginning of a long-standing relationship between IIT Delhi and DAKSH. The Centre will address some of the critical issues faced by the society and work to provide the solutions. I am also happy to see that major departments at IIT Delhi such as Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science are coming together for this CoE,” Prof Rao said in a statement.

According to the agreement, DAKSH will reach out to the judiciary, organs of the state, universities, private organizations, and researchers for collaborative research projects and connect with the group(s) at IIT Delhi for inter-disciplinary research and development for the justice system. It will also assist in securing financial resources for the centre.

“This is an exciting partnership that will provide independent, non-partisan interdisciplinary research to address the most pressing issues in the justice system. We hope that the CoE will become a hub for innovative research and implementation models for the justice system. A formal launch event is being planned and will be held soon,” Mr Surya Prakash BS said.