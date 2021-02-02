IIT Delhi Establishes New Chair For Advanced Teaching, Research In Physics

Image credit: IIT Delhi IIT Delhi alumni Deepak Goyal, Alok Goyal have endowed the chair.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established "Prof Ishwar Chandra Goyal Chair" in the Department of Physics, for advanced training and research in the field.

The institute alumni Deepak Goyal (Electrical Engineering, 1991) and Alok Goyal (Computer Science, 1992) have endowed the chair established in the name of their father, Prof Ishwar Chandra Goyal, also a former IIT Delhi faculty.

Speaking of their decision to support the chair, they said, "IIT Delhi has played a seminal role in shaping our lives - we owe not only our education to the institute, but also our childhood. We feel privileged to support the establishment of this chair in the memory of our father, Prof Ishwar Chandra Goyal, who has been the best teacher for us, and contribute to advance teaching and research in Physics at IIT Delhi".

Mr Deepak Goyal is Managing Director and Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), based out of New York. Mr Alok Goyal was previously a Partner with Helion Venture Partners.

Prof Ratnamala Chatterjee, HoD, Physics, IIT Delhi said, "On behalf of the Physics Department, I congratulate and thank Deepak and Alok for their support in establishing a Chair in the name of Prof Ishwar Chandra Goyal. Prof Goyal, a renowned and esteemed colleague in our department, was very well known as an outstanding and an extremely conscientious teacher.”

“It is a matter of great pride and pleasure that Deepak and Alok have also honored their alma mater by showing such a giving spirit," Prof Chatterjee added.

Speaking of IIT Delhi Alumni’s contribution to the growth of the institute, Prof Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, IIT Delhi, said, "I am excited and grateful that so many of our alums are coming forward to support the establishment of chairs and contribute to research and teaching at the institute. I have known Deepak and Alok since we were students at IIT Delhi and I have been taught by their father, Prof Ishwar Chandra Goyal. This is indeed a great way of honoring his memory."