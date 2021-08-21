IIT Delhi Enactus Team Wins National Competition; Now To Represent India At World Cup

IIT Delhi team wins Enactus National Competition

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has won the Enactus India National Competition 2021. The Enactus India National Competition is an annual event providing students a platform to showcase the work they do in communities. The winning team represents the country at the World Cup. This year, over 110 Enactus college teams in India worked on over 170 social entrepreneurship projects, an official statement said.

The Enactus team from IIT Delhi presented two projects. One, Arth, that uses cow waste, or cow dung, to create innovative eco-friendly products including logs, painted lamps, clocks handmade by traditional Madhubani artists. While the logs can be substituted for traditionally used wood logs during cremations, painted diyas can be further used as manure for plants.

The IIT Delhi team’s second project - Jhabua encourages the use of biogas in communities and the business model helps provide tribal farmers with an additional source of income.

The IIT Delhi team will now represent India at the Enactus World Cup to be held in October 2021.

Over 4,000 students from more than 80 colleges across the country participated in Enactus India National Competition 2021.

Shmita Ramkumar, Vice President and Chief Program Officer, Enactus India in a statement said: "We are indebted to our students, projects, faculty advisors and mentors for their resilience and passion this past year. Because of their dedication and commitment, Enactus India was able to continue and even strengthen the social impact we create. Our students rose to the challenge and developed over 140 COVID initiatives to support India and positively impacted over 1.7 million lives this year."