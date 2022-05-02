  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi, Embassy Of Israel Develop Six-Week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs

IIT Delhi, Embassy Of Israel Develop Six-Week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs

Twenty-six women entrepreneurs from the WEE Foundation were selected and mentored on various topics, including validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, and building and distributing products.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 2, 2022 7:56 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi To Organise Summer Boot Camp For Class 11, 12 Students
IIT Delhi’s 8th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students On April 23
Non-IIT Students Can Participate In IIT Delhi's Career Fest ‘Pravritti 2022'
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Five IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
IIT Delhi Partners With Delhi Jal Board To Address Water Security Issues
IIT Delhi, Embassy Of Israel Develop Six-Week Mentorship Programme For Women Entrepreneurs
IIT Delhi and Embassy Of Israel will develop mentorship programme for women
New Delhi:

The Embassy of Israel in India collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and the WEE Foundation for a six-week mentorship programme for women entrepreneurs. Twenty-six women entrepreneurs from the WEE Foundation were selected and mentored on various topics, including validating ideas, building a team, fundraising, and building and distributing products.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

"It has been great to meet this group of brilliant women entrepreneurs. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours. This project is one of a series of special initiatives to mark 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel," Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, said at an event to mark the culmination of programme.

Entrepreneurs were mentored by renowned mentor Nava Swersky from Israel. Nava Swersky is a technology entrepreneur with over 30 years of international experience as an entrepreneur and manager. She is an investor in venture capital and is an expert in the fields of innovation and technology commercialisation.

"I am honoured and delighted to be mentoring these special women who have unique and pioneering thinking and a strong passion for entrepreneurship. They have all achieved so much already and I am sure they will continue to lead change for good."

During the programme, women entrepreneurs were connected to potential investors and buyers for their products so that they can take their business idea to a financially sustainable enterprise. These women have a background in science and medicine, business administration, design and healthcare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Live | CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Exams LIVE: Term 2 Exam Analysis, Answer Key, Question Paper, Students Reaction
Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry
Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry
School Timings In Haryana Revised Due To Heat Wave
School Timings In Haryana Revised Due To Heat Wave
Delhi University May-June 2022 Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Forms Extended, Apply By May 3
Delhi University May-June 2022 Exams: Last Date To Submit Exam Forms Extended, Apply By May 3
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Analysis 2022: Reports Of
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Analysis 2022: Reports Of "Out Of Syllabus" Questions, Board Could Not Confirm
.......................... Advertisement ..........................