Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

Responding to queries sent by several JEE Advanced 2020 candidates regarding the branch change, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) Director, V Ramgopal Rao informed that over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their first year performance.

IIT Delhi Director took to Twitter and said, “Many JEE Advanced 2020 qualified candidates are writing to me saying branch change will not be allowed for them. At Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their 1st year performance. We are indeed trying to make this process even more flexible.”

Many JEE Adv qualified candidates are writing to me saying branch change will not be allowed for them. At @iitdelhi, over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their 1st year performance. We are indeed trying to make this process even more flexible. — V.Ramgopal Rao (@ramgopal_rao) October 8, 2020

IIT Delhi Guidelines for branch change

A student is eligible to apply for a change of branch at the end of the first year only if a student satisfies the following criteria:

1. CGPA for General and OBC category students is more than 8.00

2. CGPA for SC/ST and Person with Disability category students is more than 7.00

3. Earned credits / non-graded units at the end of the second semester of first-year: All credits of core and non-graded units of the first year.

4. One first-year course has been identified by each programme, in which the grade of the applicant should be equal to or above B.

5. The student should have no disciplinary action against him/her.