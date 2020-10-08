  • Home
  • Education
  • Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) Director, V Ramgopal Rao informed that over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their first year performance.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2020 12:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: CSIR Technologies Launched For Rural Development
Over 300 Offers Made At IIT Delhi’s Online Internship Drive
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
COVID-19: IIT Delhi-Developed Facial Protection Equipment Receives Financial Support
IIT Delhi, NITIE Mumbai Announce New Diploma Programme For Engineers
Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates
Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates
New Delhi:

Responding to queries sent by several JEE Advanced 2020 candidates regarding the branch change, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) Director, V Ramgopal Rao informed that over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their first year performance.

Also Read | JEE Advanced 2020: Who Is eligible For JoSSA Counselling, Seat Allotment

IIT Delhi Director took to Twitter and said, “Many JEE Advanced 2020 qualified candidates are writing to me saying branch change will not be allowed for them. At Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), over 100 students are allowed to change their branch every year, based on their 1st year performance. We are indeed trying to make this process even more flexible.”

IIT Delhi Guidelines for branch change

A student is eligible to apply for a change of branch at the end of the first year only if a student satisfies the following criteria:

1. CGPA for General and OBC category students is more than 8.00

2. CGPA for SC/ST and Person with Disability category students is more than 7.00

3. Earned credits / non-graded units at the end of the second semester of first-year: All credits of core and non-graded units of the first year.

4. One first-year course has been identified by each programme, in which the grade of the applicant should be equal to or above B.

5. The student should have no disciplinary action against him/her.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Delhi Admission Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches New Online Course In ‘Business Accounting Process’
IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches New Online Course In ‘Business Accounting Process’
AICTE Approves Concessions In Admissions For Kashmir Migrants
AICTE Approves Concessions In Admissions For Kashmir Migrants
FMGE Exam 2020: NBE Invites Applications; Exam On December 4
FMGE Exam 2020: NBE Invites Applications; Exam On December 4
Delhi University: DU Cut Off 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here
Delhi University: DU Cut Off 2020 To Be Released Soon; Check Details Here
Bridging Industry With Classrooms For Women In Tech
Bridging Industry With Classrooms For Women In Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................