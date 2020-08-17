Vice President MV Naidu Urges IITs To Do Research On Societal Problems

While inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi online, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu directed all IITs and higher educational institutions (HEIs) to do research on societies and provide solutions to the problems faced by it. The Vice President said Indian institutions will be counted among the world's best only when they “start impacting the societies around them by developing optimal and sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the nation”. Mr Naidu also directed private sectors to collaborate with academia in identifying such projects and “fund them liberally”.

Mr Naidu also added that this situation has to change and there has to be a concerted and collective action from all the stakeholders—governments, universities, educationists and the private sector to bring about a radical improvement in the standards and quality of education of our institutes of higher learning.

Congratulating IIT Delhi for emerging as a leader in the entrepreneurship space, the Vice President added: “It is good to note that institutions such as IIT Delhi are producing job providers rather than job seekers and becoming trendsetters for other institutions in the country”.

On the inaugural session of the diamond jubilee celebration of IIT Delhi, Mr Naidu also released the Diamond Jubilee logo and IIT Delhi 2030 strategy document.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director of IIT Delhi were also present on the occasion.

The Vice President also reiterated that research should focus on making the lives of people comfortable, quicken the progress and ensure a more equitable world-order. Calling upon the IITians to pay attention to the problems faced by the farmers and rural India, Mr Naidu asked them to work not only for enhancing agri-production, but also give special focus on production of nutritious and protein rich food, a statement issued in this regard said.