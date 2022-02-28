  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport

IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport

Delhi airport operator DIAL has signed an agreement with IIT Delhi to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at its terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, a statement said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 28, 2022 5:54 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces
IIT Delhi Researchers Design New Strategy For Development Of Drug Molecules
IIT Delhi’s New Director Professor Rangan Banerjee Takes Charge
IIT Delhi’s 6th SciTech Spins Lecture For School Students Tomorrow
IIT Delhi Launches Interactive IIT-PAL Website To Help High School Students Prepare For Competitive Exams
IIT Delhi Researchers Develop High Efficiency, Shadow-Less, Portable Solar PV Towers For Power Generation
IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport
IIT Delhi and Delhi airport operator DIAL have signed an agreement to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency
New Delhi:

Delhi airport operator DIAL has signed an agreement with IIT Delhi to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency at its terminals by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics, a statement said on Monday.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The analytics will benefit DIAL in improvising its allocation of resources in response to dynamically changing passenger loads at the airport, it said. It will also help in better understanding of passenger preferences and allow DIAL to design customised services for them, the statement noted.

"A team from IIT Delhi...will carry out AI-based predictive analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions," it said. The agreement, signed between IIT-Delhi and DIAL on February 21, will remain in force for five years, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Live | Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Exams In These States From Today; Exam Day Instructions To Follow
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Exams Likely In March; Date Sheet Soon
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
JEE Advanced 2022 Will Not Be Held In Foreign Countries; This Is How Foreign Nationals Can Appear
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
Telecom Sector Skill Council Partners With Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University To Drive Employability
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2022 Notification? Here’s What We Know So Far
.......................... Advertisement ..........................