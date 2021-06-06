IIT Delhi Develops Hydrogen-Fuelled Alternative To Diesel Generators

Image credit: IIT Delhi The hydrogen engine can also be used in decentralized power generation for industries, buildings, etc, IIT Delhi said

Researchers at the Engines and Unconventional Fuels Laboratory, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed a technology and built “Hydrogen fuelled Spark-Ignition Engine Generator” for the utilization of hydrogen in internal combustion engines for zero-emission with higher thermal efficiency.

The technology has been developed in collaboration with Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL), and the Indian Oil Research and Development Centre, the institute said.

The project was mainly funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and supplementarily funded by KOEL and IOCL R&D Centre. IIT Delhi and KOEL have jointly filed a patent application for the technology.

Diesel-fuelled internal combustion engine generator for electrical power generation emits carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrocarbon (HC), Smoke, Particulate Matter (PM), Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) and Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions resulting in a contribution to air pollution, the institute said.

“As Hydrogen does not contain carbon, the hydrogen-fuelled engine does not emit any carbonaceous emissions. The emission of 'oxides of nitrogen’ can be controlled to ultra-low level using the appropriate technologies”, said Dr KA Subramanian, Principal Investigator of the project and professor at the Centre for Energy Studies, IIT Delhi.

IIT Delhi said the technology will be useful to the industries that are producing hydrogen as tangible or main products, to generate electrical power to meet their inhouse-power requirement.

The developed hydrogen engine can also be used in decentralized power generation for industries, buildings, etc, it added.

“If hydrogen infrastructure can be developed and made available in the future, diesel generators can be replaced with hydrogen generators for electrical power generation. It will help to control air pollution, especially in urban areas.” Prof Subramanian added.