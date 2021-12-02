IIT-Delhi Day One Placement 2021 Witnesses Over 45% Increase In Number Of Offers

Image credit: IIT Delhi release The students bagged over 400 placement offers

IIT-Delhi Placement 2021: On the day one of the placement season, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi witnessed over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies as compared to last year. The students bagged over 400 placement offers including pre-placement offers which is highest in past 5 years. Many students also bagged multiple placement offers, the placement release mentioned.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

"Around 180 PPOs have been received as of now and 7 students have opted for deferred placements facility of the institute. Deferred placements facility is available to students who wish to set up a start-up post their graduation. The students choosing the deferred placement option can avail placement services once within 2 years after availing this option i.e. upto 2023-24," read the release.

The top recruiters on the first day are- Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Goldman Sachs, Graviton, Intel, Microsoft, NK Securities and Texas Instruments etc. "For the first time, few organisations have indicated that their salaries in India may be higher than those paid by organisations recruiting for international profiles," the release read.

Speaking about the placement season, Dr Anishya Obhrai Madan, Head, Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi said: “We wish to thank and acknowledge all participating recruiting organisations for reposing their faith in our students. We are confident that given the new ways of recruiting and our scheduling paradigm; companies will be able to make good hiring decisions. We look forward to this positive hiring trend continuing for the rest of the season.”

The entire placement processes are being conducted in virtual mode like last year considering the Coviid-19 pandemic, and the interview process is held in a single slot each day. For details on IIT Delhi placement, please check at the official website- iitd.ac.in.