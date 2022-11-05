IIT Delhi Confers Degrees To 2,100 Graduating Students During Its 53rd Convocation

Image credit: PRO IIT Delhi IIT Delhi hosted its 53rd convocation today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) hosted its 53rd convocation 2022 today, November 5. A total of 2,100 students have graduated this year. "Degrees and diplomas were awarded for the first time to the students graduating in the following new programs: Joint PhD (IIT Delhi and NYCU, Taiwan), joint PG Diploma in Visionary Leadership for Manufacturing (jointly with NITIE Mumbai), MS (R) in Sensors, Instrumentation, and Cyber-Physical Systems Engineering, M.Sc in Cognitive Science, and M.Sc. in Economics," IIT Delhi release read.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Among the 2,100 graduating students, 307 are PhD students, MTech- 469, MBA- 164, Master of Science- 194, Master of Science (Research) - MSR- 36, Master of Design- 13, PG Diploma of IIT Delhi (Naval Construction- 25, Joint P.G. Diploma in Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (VLFM) (Jointly with NITIE Mumbai)- 20, Diploma of IIT Delhi (DIIT)- 6, B.Tech- 773, Dual Degree (B. Tech and M. Tech)- 100, BTech and MTech under Advanced Standing- 3, Undergraduate Diploma- 8. ALSO READ | Indian Institute Of Technology Delhi To Set Up Offshore Campus In Abu Dhabi

IIT Delhi also awarded the President's Gold Medal, Director's Gold Medal, Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma (Former President of India) Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medal and Institute Silver Medal to the meritorious students.

Nobel Laureate Prof Abhijeet Banerjee was the chief guest at the convocation. Congratualting the students, Prof Banerjee said, "You are some of the select students. You have crossed so many hurdles to get here. The nation needs you. Nehru had great faith in the technology. And he thought that somehow having an elite, such as you are, would transform the nation. And we needed that transformation. I entirely endorse Nehru's vision that if there is a justification for the IITs, it has to be in terms of what you can do for the nation".

IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee said, "We have enjoyed having all of you here on our campus and seeing you flourish and evolve into confident adults ready to go out into the real world. You have been fortunate to have received one of the best educations in our country comparable with the best in the world. We have great hopes from you. You are in the right place at the right time. The future belongs to India - Our Prime Minister has set us the goal of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat- and set a target for becoming a developed country by 2047. Today, there are innumerable problems facing our society- these are challenges as well as opportunities. We believe that all of you will be leaders providing solutions for our future. I hope you will remember the responsibilities of being an IIT Delhi graduate."