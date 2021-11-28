IIT Delhi, Business Sweden Collaborates For Clean Air, Green Energy

IIT Delhi and Business Sweden has collaborated to enhance cooperation in the field of clean air and green energy

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with Business Sweden, Swedish Trade and Invest Council, to enhance cooperation in the field of clean air and green energy and to identify mutual collaboration opportunities, introduce innovative solutions to the industry and academia.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The agreement was signed by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi and Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao spoke about the need for clean energy that India requires to achieve its target pledged at COP26, Glasgow and to bring its economy's carbon intensity down to 45 per cent by 2030 and fulfil 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy by 2030, an IIT Delhi statement issued in this regard said.

Three main focus areas of this collaboration, the statement added, includes industry-academia collaboration for co-creation of next generation solutions and university level collaborations for expertise and student exchange.

Apart from collaboration on clean air and energy, the Professor Rao also spoke about the need to collaborate on other areas like smart grids and battery storage solutions, in order to transition from a coal-based economy to a renewable energy economy. He also spoke about the various start-ups being incubated at IIT Delhi in various technology domains, which present a huge opportunity for collaboration with the Swedish industry.

Speaking about the collaboration on clean air and energy, Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade and Invest Commissioner of Sweden to India proposed academic exchange programs, cooperation with innovative solutions providers from Sweden and university level collaborations with IIT Delhi including joint research and development projects in the domains including clean air, energy, environment and urban development.