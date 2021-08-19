IIT Delhi Begins Fundraising Campaign To Realise Institute’s Vision For 2030

IIT Delhi begins fund-raising campaign “Going Further, by Giving Back”

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has started a fundraising campaign to realise the institute’s vision for 2030. The fundraising campaign -- “Going Further, by Giving Back” -- is reaching out to its alumni around the world to celebrate 60 years of IIT Delhi.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

To achieve its aspirations moving forward from this 60-year milestone, the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund, an IIT Delhi statement said, has set a target of collecting pledges from its over 54,000 global alumni.

Alumni can pledge amounts ranging from Rs 3 Lakhs to Rs 61 Lakhs to be contributed over five years. The effort is inspired by annual fund-raising approaches of some of the leading global universities, which have raised even larger levels of alumni and philanthropic funding through their annual campaigns, the IIT Delhi statement added.

IIT Delhi has also identified the importance of diversifying its funding sources in order to deliver on its higher levels of teaching, research, and strategic goals.

Announcing the start of the “Going Further, by Giving Back” fundraising camping, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: "Since its establishment in 1961, IIT Delhi has nurtured and encouraged people who want to change the world by doing things differently. After 60 years, that same founding ethos has gained even more significance by giving brilliant people the space to make a tangible difference, to do new and disruptive things. Our alumni community is international, with representation in almost every corner of the world. I'm very proud that this ambitious fundraising campaign will have a truly global outreach.”

While Professor Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, IIT Delhi said, “Many of our alumni have a lot of love and affection for the Institute and we hope they use this opportunity to contribute and make a difference to their alma mater.”

The “Going Further, by Giving Back” fundraising campaign will be focused on outreach activities to engage and involve the global community of over 54,000 IIT Delhi alumni to contribute and participate in the Institute’s core mission and purpose in the advancement of science, technology, nation building and international collaboration, the IIT Delhi statement added.

Mr Arun Duggal, Chairman, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation stated, “Alumni contributions to the Institute’s Endowment Fund significantly enable and sustain what is possible to do, and the speed at which it can be done. We as alumni are excited to be announcing one of India’s most ambitious university fundraising campaigns. Even more, we are proud about all the benefits it will bring for years to come for the future generations of IIT Delhi graduates.”