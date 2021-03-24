  • Home
IIT Delhi Begins Application Process For Postgraduate, PhD Admission

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi has started the application process for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 24, 2021 12:09 pm IST

IIT Delhi has begun the application process for postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi has started the application process for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes. Candidates can register at the official site, home.iitd.ac.in, till April 24, 2021. According to the schedule released by IIT Delhi, the entrance test and interview will be conducted between May 10 and June 23

The programmes for which admissions are open are Applied Mechanics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Textile and Fibre Engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research).

“Admission to PhD, MTech and MS (R) can be full-time and part-time basis, depending upon availability of seats. For sponsored or part-time candidates, the details of minimum experience (Full Time) after qualifying degree and as on date of registration are given in the information brochure,” reads an IIT Delhi statement.

Information Brochure

IIT Delhi will also allow students to apply for the fourth semester in MDes and MSc programmes for full-time courses.

Eligibility

Qualifying Degree

Minimum performance in the Qualifying degree for General/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/EWS category student

Qualification through national level examination requirements

MTech/ME/MD/ or equivalent:

60% marks or 6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale

-

MSc/MBA/MA/ MBBS or equivalent:

60% marks or 6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale

Qualified GATE/ CSIR/UGC/NET/ICAR/ICMR/DST-INSPIRE Fellowship


BE/BTech or equivalent

70% marks or 7.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale

Qualified GATE/CSIR/UGC NET/ICAR/DST-INSPIREFellowship


