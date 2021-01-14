  • Home
IIT Delhi Automobile Club Claims Victory In International Formula Student Competition

The Automobile Club of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Axlr8r Formula Racing, recently participated in two Formula Student virtual competitions- Formula SAE Australasia 2020 and Formula Bharat 2021.

Updated: Jan 14, 2021 1:42 pm IST

The Automobile Club of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Axlr8r Formula Racing, recently participated in two Formula Student virtual competitions- Formula SAE Australasia 2020 and Formula Bharat 2021. In Australasia, the club competed against international teams and bagged the first position in the ‘Cost event’ and second spot in the ‘Business event’. They scored 106/150 in the ‘Design event’.

Overall, the Axlr8r Formula Racing team secured the fourth position in Formula SAE Australasia 2020. This is also the first Indian electric team to achieve two International podiums in a single competition.

In Formula Bharat 2021, the Automobile Club of IIT Delhi competed against the national teams and bagged a number of awards in multiple domains of the competition. The team achieved the following feats:

  • First position in the Business event.
    Second position overall in the competition.
  • The third position in the Engineering Design event.
  • Best Powertrain Design Award.
  • Innovative Concept Award in the Business event.
  • Best Financials Award in the Business event.

“The unforeseen challenges during tough times of nation-wide lockdown, when staying inside one’s home boundary was a priority with no access to the workshop for more than 10 months, the whole Axlr8r Formula Racing team was working on advancements in the design of their electric racecar and preparing for static events. These achievements are the result of support from the Institute, alumni, sponsors, and intense teamwork. This combined effort led to the team's first international podium finish”, said Vivek Mahindrakar, Team Captain, Axlr8r Formula Racing.


