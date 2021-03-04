IIT Delhi, Ashoka University To Establish Collaborative Research Platform

  • Home
The platform will undertake joint activities on academic research and human resource development. Ashoka University and IIT Delhi will contribute matching funds to support research initiatives.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 4, 2021 4:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Ashoka University have signed an agreement to establish “Ashoka University-IITD Collaborative Research Platform”, the two institutes said on February 4.

The platform will undertake joint activities on academic research and human resource development. Ashoka University and IIT Delhi will contribute matching funds to support research initiatives.

Proposals will be invited for joint research projects in interdisciplinary areas such as air pollution, sustainable mobility, AMR/MDR infectious bacteria, epidemiology, immunology, Artificial intelligence/Machine Learning in healthcare, economic data, socio-economic, gender inequality and policy issues among others, an official statement said.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, while welcoming the agreement with Ashoka University said: “The Ashoka University researchers will get our full support in the projects they would like to pursue in collaboration with IIT Delhi. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), had selected IIT Delhi for setting up a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility, SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute)’. This facility along with a few more high end research facilities will come up on our Sonipat campus. We invite faculty and students of the Ashoka University to come and utilise those facilities also.”

The interdisciplinary research groups will also attract support from external funding agencies and catalyze the ‘cross-research activity’ between the two institutes, leading to joint research publications, patents etc., an official statement said.

Speaking on the association Ashoka University Vice Chancellor Dr Malabika Sarkar said: “Both Ashoka and IIT Delhi are committed to serving the society and helping it in tackling wide ranging issues in the fields of environment, gender, biology etc. Ashoka and IIT Delhi recognize each other’s strengths in research and education in various disciplines of science and social science.”

“This partnership for academic cooperation will enable exchange of knowledge and lead to impactful research outcomes,” Dr Sarkar added.

