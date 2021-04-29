IIT Delhi: Application For Postgraduate, PhD Admission Ends Tomorrow

IIT Delhi will close the application window for PG, PhD programes tomorrow. Applicants can register at home.iitd.ac.in/pg-admissions.

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will close the application window for postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes. Candidates seeking admission to PhD and PG courses can apply online at home.iitd.ac.in/pg-admissions by 4 pm tomorrow. Applicants can register for the PhD and PG first semester programmes in Applied Mechanics, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Material Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Textile and Fibre Engineering, interdisciplinary MTech and MS (Research).

Information Brochure

To register for the PG and PhD programmes, applicants belonging to General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) or Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category will be required to pay for an application fee of Rs 200 and the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and persons with disabilities will be required to pay Rs 50 along with bank charges. According to the schedule released by IIT Delhi, the entrance test and interview will be conducted between May 10 and June 23.

“Admission to PhD, MTech and MS (R) can be full-time and part-time basis, depending upon availability of seats. For sponsored or part-time candidates, the details of minimum experience (Full Time) after qualifying degree and as on date of registration are give in the information brochure,” reads an IIT Delhi statement.

IIT Delhi will also allow students to apply for fourth semester in MDes (Industrial Design) and MSc (Humanities and Social Sciences) programmes for full-time courses.

IIT Delhi PhD, PG Admissions: Eligibility

For PhD, MTech, MS(R), MDes, a CGPA of 6.0 for General, OBC, EWS (5.50 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10 point scale or equivalent or 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/ST/ PwD) in aggregate (of all the years, semesters of the qualifying degree). A relaxation in to those with MA Degree in English, for admission to PhD in Humanities and Social Sciences will also be provided.

For Full time PhD, MTech, MS (R) programme, qualifying GATE is required. For MDes Programme, a valid CEED score will be required.

For MSc, a CGPA of 5.5 for General/OBC/EWS (5.0 for SC/ST/PwD) on a 10 point scale or equivalent or 55% marks (50% forSC/ST/PwD) in aggregate (of all the years/semesters of the qualifying degree).