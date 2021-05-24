IIT Delhi Announces New 'Optics And Photonics Centre'

Image credit: IIT Delhi IIT Delhi will create a new centre named ‘Optics and Photonics Centre’

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi said it will create a new centre named ‘Optics and Photonics Centre’ for teaching, research and development, and innovation in different areas of optics and photonics – the study of the fundamental properties of light and harnessing them in practical applications.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The new centre at IIT Delhi will seek collaboration with establishments such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and industry to undertake research and development, the institute said.

“As the spread of photonic technology and its usage is increasing, there would be many opportunities for such collaborations including setting up of start-ups. Apart from this, the Centre will play a pivotal role in the near future development of photonics-based quantum technologies, for next generation computing, secure communications etc. Sustained linkages with industry will also be developed and established,” said Prof Joby Joseph, Coordinator, Optics and Photonics Centre, IIT Delhi.

On the teaching side, the Centre will focus on doctoral and postgraduate programmes, including special programs for industry professionals. It will also encourage and help students in entrepreneurial efforts and connect them with suitable investors, an official statement said.

“The Centre will synergize and significantly enhance the activities in Optics and Photonics at IIT Delhi. This is particularly important in view of the strong interdisciplinary nature of the subject,” Prof Joseph added.

The areas covered under optics and photonics include optical imaging, optical metrology, sources and detectors of light, lasers, fiber optics, optical communication, optical sensors, colour of light, vision optics, remote sensing, illumination, diffractive optics, adaptive optics, holography, fourier optics, optical image processing, optoelectronics, optical data storage, optical computing, microscopy, bio-medical optics, nonlinear optics, IR optics, etc.