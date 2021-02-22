IIT Delhi Announces Certificate Programme In Digital Marketing; Apply By March 10

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has invited applications for the certificate programme in Digital Marketing. All the candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply by submitting an application form in an online mode. The application form is available on the official website which candidates will have to download, fill and email to iitd@eruditus.com. The last date to submit forms is March 10, and the shortlisted candidates will be informed by March 15. The programme will begin on March 28 with academic orientation.

Classes will be held online and twice-a-week – 6:45 pm to 9:45 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 12 pm on Sunday. Duration of the programme is six months.

Fee of the programme is Rs 50,000 which candidates will pay in two instalments of Rs 25,000.

Graduates from a recognised university in any discipline can apply for IIT Delhi’s certificate programme in Digital Marketing. Final-year graduation students can also apply.

The programme has an industry-oriented curriculum and it will be delivered by IIT Delhi faculty and industry experts. There are 18 modules in the programme which will help candidates “gain practical insights through a mix of lectures, tutorials, real-world case study discussions, and projects.”

Participants who successfully complete the programme will be awarded certificates from IIT Delhi. For this, candidates will have to score at least 50 per cent marks in each of the evaluation components and maintain a minimum attendance of 60 per cent in both lectures and tutorials.

Participants who are unable to score 50 per cent marks in the evaluation will be eligible for the participation certificate if their attendance is above 60 per cent in both lectures and tutorials.

The lectures will be delivered online. IIT Delhi has prescribed a set of technical requirements that candidates must have to attend these classes.

Information Bulletin: IIT Delhi Certificate Programme In Digital Marketing