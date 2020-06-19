IIT Delhi And UN WFP To Increase Efficiency In Food Security Net

  • Home
The objective of this tie-up between IIT Delhi and the United Nations World Food Programme is to develop practical solutions that support long term strategic planning of procurement, storage, and movement of food grains.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 5:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, has collaborated with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), India, to develop solutions for increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of food security programmes of Government of India. The aim of this tie-up is to create “sustainable models” that can be used across the country and beyond.

The tie-up will combine advanced analytics and operations research to develop solutions that support “long-term strategic planning of procurement, storage, and movement of food grains” by agencies like the Food Corporation of India (FCI). It will also create “cost-effective supply chain networks” for distribution under the public distribution system (PDS), or ration shops.

A statement issued by IIT Delhi said: “In close collaboration with the state and national governments, IIT Delhi and WFP will utilise their technical expertise in operations research and supply chain optimisation to collect and analyse important operational data such as current stocks, projected harvest yields, and consumption figures.”

“Together they will identify their challenges and constraints, which will lead to the development of TPDS supply chain networks that will ensure a constant supply of food grains under TPDS in the most cost-effective and administratively efficient manner”, it added.

As per the statement, “This will be especially relevant for states such as Uttarakhand, where maintaining a consistent availability and supply of food grains year-round is a challenge due to factors such as difficult terrain, limited availability of transporters, restricted windows for transportation and disintegrated storage spaces.”

Director of IIT Delhi Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao said: “IIT Delhi has strong research activities in several relevant areas of research... This strategic partnership is particularly important from this perspective, and has the potential to result in advanced solutions for key problems of India and the World. It also manifests our intent to work closely with the government and other public agencies for systemic reforms.”

