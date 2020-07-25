IIT Delhi And TRIFED Tie Up For Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, or IIT Delhi, has signed an agreement with TRIFED for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. The agreement seeks to introduce tribal forest dwellers engaged in minor forest produces to newer processing technologies, product innovation, mentorship and transformational digital systems. The agreement opens gates for the “best of brains in the country to attend to the problems of sustainable tribal livelihoods”.

The tripartite agreement is between TRIFED, IIT Delhi (on behalf of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan) and Vijnana Bharati, a science movement, at IIT Delhi. Tribal entrepreneurs under TRIFED’s Van Dhan programme will be able to get access to the expertise of the entire network of more than 2,600 academic and research institutions under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, or UBA.

Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India, or TRIFED, is one of the organisations committed to the welfare and growth of the tribal people. TRIFED is under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme connects educational institutions with villages that could use their design and technological interventions.

A statement issued in this regard said: “Together with IIT Delhi, the “National Coordinating Institute (NCI)” for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA),TRIFED envisages promoting Tribal Livelihoods and Income generating programmes through synergistic collaboration among the concerned Ministries, District Administration, local Panchayat Raj Institutes (PRIs), Voluntary Organisations, other stakeholders, as well as the other participating institutions. In particular, this partnership can help promote enhancing livelihoods through the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras established under the Van Dhan Yojana.”

Pravir Krishna, Managing Director TRIFED while speaking about the significance of this agreement, said: “TRIFED was actively working on convergences with various ministries for "Skill development for Tribal Livelihoods".It is important to ensure "round the year income earning opportunity" for tribals by engaging them in a variety of economic activities ranging from agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, Medicinal and Aromatic plants etc, going beyond Minor Forest Produces.”