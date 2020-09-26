IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services

IIT Delhi, ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Delhi have signed an agreement to establish a platform to initiate collaborations involving academic, research, product, process and human resource development. The objective of the ‘ILBS-IITD Collaborative Platform’ is to help in the critical identification of problems faced by practicing doctors in metabolic and liver diseases, ranging from the primary health center to tertiary care super-specialty hospitals and to initiate the work jointly by the engineering and medical teams for sustainable solutions.

The agreement was signed by Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Dr SK Sarin, Director, ILBS, Delhi.

Terming the agreement a mutually beneficial one, the Director of IIT Delhi said: “Developing specialized human resources in interdisciplinary domains bridging engineering and medicine faculty to solve some of the challenges faced by the health sector in the country will be an important goal of this Collaborative Platform.”

“IIT Delhi researchers will bring their expertise on machine learning and AI technologies to solve some of the outstanding problems in the area of liver and biliary medicine,” the professor added.

IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up

An IIT Delhi statement issued said that the scope of collaboration will focus on liver diseases and will include initiating research among different medical and engineering disciplines of the two institutions.

The agreement will allow PhD students of both the institutions to attend lectures and courses relevant to their area of research in each other’s institutions and “imitating joint PhD supervision” and developing Technology Business Incubator (TBI).

The thrust areas, as per the IIT Delhi statement, of collaboration will include use of artificial intelligence in liver and biliary diseases; bio-sensor development; computational biology and big data; material sciences, liver dialysis membranes and machines and 3D bio-printing and bio-artificial liver.