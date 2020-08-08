  • Home
The IIT Delhi and Bihar Pollution Control Board collaboration will help identify sources and transport of PM 2.5 and thereby identify measures to curb them.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 8, 2020 7:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT Delhi And Bihar State Pollution Control Board Tie Up To Establish GIS-Based AQM System
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and Bihar State Pollution Control Board have signed an agreement to establish a GIS-based information system for air quality management in Bihar. This agreement will enable identifying sources and transport of PM 2.5 at a “very high resolution”and help the board to identify “effective mitigation measures”.

IIT Delhi PI-Dr. Sagnik Dey, Associate Professor, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, will lead the project with SN Jayaswal, Board Analyst, Bihar State Pollution Control Board, Patna.

A Bihar State Pollution Control Board statement issued said: “Out of the several steps undertaken by the board to monitor and control air pollution, thi particular project will help to identify local hotspot of PM 2.5 in the non-attainment cities in Bihar, namely Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.”

The mapping, as per the statement, will be done at a “very high resolution” of one square kilometer using satellite and ground-based measurement systems. “These maps will help in developing strategy to minimise exposure with the help of modelling and survey,” the Pollution Control Board statement added.

Using the data from the satellite, districts and villages where open burning is prevalent can be identified. Moreover, a transportation path can also be analysed with these data. A weekly pollution build-up can also be examined to identify critical pollution period, the statement added.

air pollution Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Atmospheric pollution and control
