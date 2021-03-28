IIT Delhi Alumnus Sets Up 'Ramchandran Jaikumar Chair for Decision Sciences'

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Manas Fuloria has set up a ‘Ramchandran Jaikumar Chair for Decision Sciences’ in honour of Prof Ramchandran “Jai” Jaikumar.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 5:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi alumnus Dr Manas Fuloria has set up a ‘Ramchandran Jaikumar Chair for Decision Sciences’ in honour of Prof Ramchandran “Jai” Jaikumar.

Prof Jaikumar was an India-born, US-based decision scientist and the Daewoo Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School. He was an expert in computer-aided manufacturing, robots and operating systems and won several awards for his research, including the prestigious ‘Frederick Winslow Taylor Medal’ from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Dr Manas Fuloria is a co-founder and custodian of entrepreneurship at Nagarro, a digital engineering services company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. While speaking about Prof Ramchandran, he said, “He taught us how a childlike curiosity and common sense could be coupled with decision sciences for breakthrough results in companies and potentially even in societies. His brand of operations management consulting was much sought after worldwide”.

Speaking of the Chair endowed by Dr Manas Fuloria, Prof Naveen Garg, Dean, Alumni Affairs and International Programmes, IIT Delhi said “This is a wonderful way of honoring the memory of Jai and supporting research in decision sciences and operations management at IIT Delhi. I thank Manas for his generosity and support to his alma mater”.

