IIT Delhi Alumnus Pledges Rs 10 Crore Towards Endowment Fund

IIT Delhi alumnus has pledged Rs 10 crores for its endowment fund

An IIT Delhi alumnus Vivek Vaidya has pledged Rs 10 Crores (US$ ~1.35 Million) to the Endowment Fund. He had received an MS degree in Mathematics and Computing from IIT Delhi and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Denver, USA.

Mr Vaidya is a serial entrepreneur and technology leader who has built industry-leading technology companies in enterprise software, data management, analytics, and machine learning/AI over the last 25 years, an IIT statement said.

Currently, he is the Co-founder, General Partner, and CTO of Super{set}, a start-up studio that founds, funds, and builds data driven technology companies. He also serves as the Co-founder and CTO of Ketch and Markov ML, the statement added.

Mr Vaidya has already transferred Rs 2.25 Crores.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi and Chairman, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation, has welcomed Vivek Vaidya’s association with the Endowment Fund as a founder and said: “Looking at the progress made by the IIT Delhi Endowment Fund in just over 2 years of its launch, there is no doubt that this initiative has turned out to be a milestone event in the institute’s history. We are happy to welcome Vivek Vaidya as a founder member of Endowment Fund and look forward to Vivek's active involvement in the Institute activities and future growth plans”.

Mr Vaidya lives in San Francisco and has also co-authored a book titled ‘Data Driven: Harnessing Data and AI to Reinvent Customer Engagement’. The book was published in 2018.

Arun Duggal, an alumnus and Co-chairman, IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation said, “I would like to extend my heartiest welcome to Vivek as founder in IIT Delhi Endowment Fund. It is great to have a distinguished professional like him join the Founder group to give back to our alma mater”.

Recognizing the generosity of Mr Vaidya, Prof PV Madhusudhan Rao, Dean, Alumni Affairs, IIT Delhi said that more and more alumni are coming forward to support the institute and this will greatly help in our aspiration to become one of best institutes globally.