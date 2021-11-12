IIT Delhi Alumnus Contributes 10 Million USD For School Of Artificial Intelligence

IIT Delhi alumnus contributes 10 million USD

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi alumnus will contribute 10 million USD as a gift to the institute. The contribution will enable IIT Delhi to set up laboratories and attract students and researchers to its newly established School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI). The IIT Delhi alumnus, Anant Yardi is the President and founder of Yardi Systems. Yardi Systems, founded in 1982 by Mr Anant, is a leader in real estate asset and property management solutions and the largest real estate software provider in North America.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

The School of Artificial Intelligence was set up by the institute for the express purpose of expanding opportunities for fundamental, and inter-disciplinary research, innovation and post-graduate education in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Data Science technologies, an IIT Delhi statement said.

Elaborating on his reasons behind making the gift, Anant Yardi stated: “Artificial Intelligence technologies are driving global transformations, and playing a pivotal role in industrial, social and environmental change. We look forward to the ScAI strengthening education and research in AI, Machine Learning and Data Science, to enable commercial and societal applications. I am pleased to contribute to the School of Artificial Intelligence and help IIT Delhi continue its outstanding work in the field of academics and engineering.”

IIT Delhi will hold the 52nd convocation tomorrow, November 13. Padmasree Warrior, Founder and CEO, Fable, will be the chief guest of the event.Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, Chairperson, Board of Governors and Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, will attend the event.

Acknowledging the proposed gift, Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, while addressing the media on the eve of 52nd Convocation of the Institute, stated: “We are proud of our successful alumni who have received national and international recognition and are grateful for this contribution considered by Mr. Anant Yardi. The future progress of a nation will depend on its AI capability. This generous gift will catalyse cutting edge research in AI and related areas and propel ScAI and IIT Delhi in their quest for building better solutions for the benefit of our Society, Environment, Industry and Nation.”