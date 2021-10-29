IIT Delhi, AIIMS Set Up A Centre Of Excellence For Research In Disability And Assistive Technology

IIT Delhi and AIIMS, New Delhi have jointly set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi have jointly set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE). The CoE - ‘Centre for Advanced Research and Excellence in Disability and Assistive Technology (CARE-DAT)’ is established with the aim of designing novel technological solutions, therapeutic protocols and clinical validation for the solutions in Neuro-assistive technology and thereby providing commercial-ready technology under the “Make in India” initiative of the Government of India, an IIT Delhi statement said.

The CARE-DAT aims at providing a holistic understanding of neurological diseases with the help of technological solutions.

IIT Delhi, Director, Professor V Ramgopal Rao and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi inaugurated the CARE DAT on Thursday.

IIT Delhi, Director, Professor V Ramgopal Rao said, “This new CoE, CARE-DAT, will open new avenues in design, development and clinical validation of novel products for Neuro Assistive Technologies in Stroke Rehabilitation. IIT Delhi and AIIMS faculty currently collaborate on a variety of projects and technologies.

Addressing the event, Professor MV Padma Srivastava, Head of Department of Neurology and the principal investigator for this CoE from AIIMS, New Delhi said, “This is a great initiative by both the institutes. Stroke is the leading cause of high mortality and morbidity in the world, and in India we are having a high number of patients and economic burden for rehabilitation of these patients. Innovative solutions that will be developed under this initiative will be really important in framing the future of Neuro-Assistive Technologies in India.”

IIT Delhi and AIIMS New Delhi are already having a joint center called, the Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME). CBME at IIT Delhi researched for seven years along with the Department of Neurology at AIIMS to form this new joint Centre of Excellence (CoE).