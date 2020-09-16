IIT Delhi, NITIE Mumbai Announce New Diploma Programme For Engineers

  • Home
IIT Delhi Admission: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai has announced a joint postgraduate diploma programme for executives -- PGPEX-VLFM

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 6:22 pm IST

New Delhi:

IIT Delhi Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai has announced a joint postgraduate programme for executives -- Visionary Leaders for Manufacturing (PGPEX-VLFM). Interested candidates can apply online on the IIT Delhi official website, iitd.ac.in. The registration window for the IIT Delhi Postgraduate course will be open from September 21 to October 20, 2020, an official statement said. The Direct link to apply for the PGPEX-VLFM programme is also available on the NITIE website, nitie.edu.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the admission test and interview between October 26 and 28, 2020. The course will begin in the second week of February, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria And Selection

Candidates with a Bachelors’s Degree with first class in BE/BTech in any branch and with an industrial experience of five-twelve years in the manufacturing domain can apply for the programme.

Seats are also available for industry-sponsored candidates. “Sponsored Candidates must be from reputed Industrial Organization. There is no relaxation for the sponsored candidates with respect to the qualification and work experience criteria,” an official statement said.

“Sponsored candidate must attach a letter of sponsorship from their parent organization at the time of application. Sponsored candidates should also fill-in the Sponsorship Form available on the program website. Sponsored candidates are required to attend the written test and personal interview conducted by IIT Delhi on the scheduled date,” the statement added.

