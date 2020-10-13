Image credit: Shutterstock IIT Delhi, Hyderabad To Conduct Open House For JEE Advanced Admission

IIT Delhi Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and IIT Hyderabad will conduct open sessions for answering queries by students seeking BTech admission through JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi’s open house is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14. “Open House (virtual) to be hosted by IIT Delhi for female candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2020,” IIT Delhi Director, V Ramgopal Rao announced. The institute has asked women candidates to submit their questions through a google form by 5 pm today.

IIT Delhi Open House For Female JEE Advanced 2020 Qualified Candidates

#OpenHouse (virtual) to be hosted by #IITDelhi for female candidates who have cleared JEE (Advanced) 2020.



Please fill the form below by Oct 13th, 5 PM to receive the link & details of the event

IIT Hyderabad will host its online open house for JEE Advanced qualified BTech aspirants on October 13 and October 14, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IIT Hyderabad Open House For JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

@IITHyderabad is conducting an Online Open House for the BTech aspirants 2020 on Tue (Oct 13th) & Wed (Oct 14th) from 2-5 PM.



For watching live: https://t.co/hz9sSN2K6a



For participation: https://t.co/Wwas9rrrEN #iit #iitjee2020 pic.twitter.com/BCVzD61z1f — IIT Hyderabad (@IITHyderabad) October 12, 2020

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, was announced on October 5. Out of the 1,50,838 candidates who took both the papers, 43,204 has qualified. Chirag Falor from Pune secured AIR 1 by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks.

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao had previously said that there are 16,053 seats in 23 IITs for JEE Advanced qualified candidates this year.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started online registration and choice filling for JEE Advanced counselling.

IIT Delhi has launched two new programmes -- BTech in Materials Engineering and BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Admission to the two new programmes will be given based on JEE Advanced result, IIT Delhi said.