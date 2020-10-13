  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Delhi, Hyderabad To Conduct Open House For JEE Advanced Admission

IIT Delhi, Hyderabad To Conduct Open House For JEE Advanced Admission

JEE Advanced 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and IIT Hyderabad will conduct open sessions for answering queries by students seeking BTech admission through JEE Advanced 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 8:59 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Changing Branch Allowed After First Year: IIT Delhi To JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates
IIT Delhi Launches BTech In Materials Engineering; Admission Through JEE Advanced 2020
Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: CSIR Technologies Launched For Rural Development
Over 300 Offers Made At IIT Delhi’s Online Internship Drive
IIT Delhi And ILBS Tie Up To Solve Challenges In Medical Practice And Health Services
COVID-19: IIT Delhi-Developed Facial Protection Equipment Receives Financial Support
IIT Delhi, Hyderabad To Conduct Open House For JEE Advanced Admission
IIT Delhi, Hyderabad To Conduct Open House For JEE Advanced Admission
Image credit: Shutterstock

IIT Delhi Admission: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) and IIT Hyderabad will conduct open sessions for answering queries by students seeking BTech admission through JEE Advanced 2020. IIT Delhi’s open house is scheduled for Wednesday, October 14. “Open House (virtual) to be hosted by IIT Delhi for female candidates who have cleared JEE Advanced 2020,” IIT Delhi Director, V Ramgopal Rao announced. The institute has asked women candidates to submit their questions through a google form by 5 pm today.

IIT Delhi Open House For Female JEE Advanced 2020 Qualified Candidates

IIT Hyderabad will host its online open house for JEE Advanced qualified BTech aspirants on October 13 and October 14, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IIT Hyderabad Open House For JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

The result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology, was announced on October 5. Out of the 1,50,838 candidates who took both the papers, 43,204 has qualified. Chirag Falor from Pune secured AIR 1 by scoring 352 marks out of 396 marks.

IIT Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao had previously said that there are 16,053 seats in 23 IITs for JEE Advanced qualified candidates this year.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started online registration and choice filling for JEE Advanced counselling.

IIT Delhi has launched two new programmes -- BTech in Materials Engineering and BTech in Engineering and Computational Mechanics. Admission to the two new programmes will be given based on JEE Advanced result, IIT Delhi said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad IIT Delhi Admission JEE Advanced result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Re-Exam On October 14, Result On October 16: NTA Issues Notice
NEET Re-Exam On October 14, Result On October 16: NTA Issues Notice
NTA NEET 2020 Result And Special Exam: 5 Points
NTA NEET 2020 Result And Special Exam: 5 Points
Microsoft, AICTE Collaborate To Skill Students, Educators In Next-Gen Technology
Microsoft, AICTE Collaborate To Skill Students, Educators In Next-Gen Technology
Kerala Become First State To Have Hi-Tech Classrooms In All Public Schools, Says Chief Minister
Kerala Become First State To Have Hi-Tech Classrooms In All Public Schools, Says Chief Minister
GATE 2021 Application With Late Fee Extended Till October 14
GATE 2021 Application With Late Fee Extended Till October 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................