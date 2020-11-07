IIT Delhi 51st Convocation Today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is hosting its convocation, in its 51st edition, in a “hybrid mode” -- partly online and partly in the presence of people -- today from 9 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st convocation of IIT Delhi through video-conferencing at 11 am. IIT Delhi will award around 1,500 degrees and medals online to the 2019 graduating students. The institute has organised the convocation online due to coronavirus pandemic and the special distancing norms associated with it. The virtual convocation ceremony will be streamed live on IIT Delhi’s website, the institute’s YouTube channel, Twitter handle, LinkedIn and Facebook.

The Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also address the IIT Delhi’s 51st convocation as the guests of honour from the institute in person.

Congratulating the students, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in his Twitter, handle yesterday, November 6, said: “Looking forward to addressing the Annual Convocation of IIT Delhi at 11 AM tomorrow. Congratulations to all the graduating students and their parents, teachers as well as the support staff on this momentous occasion.”

PM Modi further added: “India is proud of IIT-Delhi’s rich contributions to our nation.”

IIT Delhi will award the degrees and medals to the 2019 batch of graduating students including 298 PhD students, 13 Master of Science (Research) students, 522 MTech students, 20 Master of design students, 116 MBA students, 151 Master of Science students and 744 BTech students.

IIT Delhi will also award the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the 51st convocation. The institute will also present the Alumni Awards 2020 today at the 51st IIT Delhi convocation.