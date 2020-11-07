IIT Delhi 51st Convocation: Ceremony Begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students Soon

IIT Delhi is hosting its 51st Annual Convocation Ceremony today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students through video conferencing. The institute will confer degrees to over 1500 graduating students including Ph.D, M.Tech, Masters of Design, MBA and B.Tech students.

The Convocation is being held in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance. An online webcast has commenced for all graduating students, distinguished alumni and invited guests to join virtually. The institute will award the President's Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals, Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students. Alumni Awards will also be presented during the ceremony.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion as Guests of Honour.