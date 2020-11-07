IIT Delhi 51st Convocation Live Updates: Ceremony Begins, Prime Minister To Address Students Soon
IIT Delhi is hosting its 51st Annual Convocation Ceremony today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students through video conferencing. The institute will confer degrees to over 1500 graduating students including Ph.D, M.Tech, Masters of Design, MBA and B.Tech students.
The Convocation is being held in a hybrid mode with a physical in-person ceremony with limited attendance. An online webcast has commenced for all graduating students, distinguished alumni and invited guests to join virtually. The institute will award the President's Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals, Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students. Alumni Awards will also be presented during the ceremony.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion as Guests of Honour.
IIT Delhi will award the degrees and medals to 873 students graduating from the institute with undergraduate (UG) degrees, including 744 BTech students and 105 BTech and MTech (Dual-Degree) students. Along with the BTech and BTech and MTech dual degree students, as many as 298 PhD holders will also be awarded and the total number of students earning postgraduate (PG) degrees (including PhD, MS (R), MTech, MDes, MBA, PG Diploma (Naval Construction), and DIIT) is 1146.
Chairman of Board of Governors: IIT Delhi is ranked among the top 50 in the engineering stream. We are also leading research works. To robotics, AI, urban water development to rural development, our research work covers them all. NEP has been announced by the government with new possibilities and hope. This policy provides a vision for our aim. I wish all the students a very best who are graduating today.
IIT Delhi will award the President’s Gold Medal, Director’s Gold Medal, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, Perfect Ten Gold Medals and Institute Silver Medals to the graduating students at the convocation ceremony.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be attending the convocation as guests of honour through a video conference.
IIT Delhi 51st annual convocation ceremony begins through video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chief guest at the IIT Delhi Convocation 2020. PM Modi will address the students at 11 am.