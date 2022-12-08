IIT Bombay, VMware Team Up For Platform To Drive Systems Research Practice

  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IT company VMware teamed up for supporting CSERL initiative to create a platform for computing systems research and education.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 6:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and IT company VMware on Thursday teamed up for supporting IIT Bombay's Computing Systems Education and Research Lab (CSERL) initiative to create a platform for computing systems research and education. The CSERL of IIT Bombay will receive a grant of USD 240,000 from the VMware University Research Fund (VMURF) to advance academic and industry research in foundational technologies like modern enterprise system.

This will cover computer, network, storage, and security, multi-cloud, mobile systems, edge, modern applications, and data as well as applied technologies such as blockchain, 5G, and 6G, according to a statement. "The relationship aims to advance the area of computing systems, which is under-represented and could do with increased access opportunities and platforms for both students and faculty," it said.

Palo Alto, California headquartered VMware, which is a provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, has been partnering with IIT Bombay on systems research since 2017 and VMURF has funded USD 275,000 since 2017, it added.

"The broad scope of CSERL activities is to work on cutting-edge modern Computing Systems research themes and projects, develop academic programmes and content, and provide platforms for learning and collaboration," the release said. The aim is to positively impact the capacity for work in research, academia and industry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
