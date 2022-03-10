IIT Bombay UCEED Result 2022 Released, Know How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com UCEED result 2022 now available at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay declared the result for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 on Thursday, March 10. The candidates who had appeared in the UCEED exam can check result on the official website- uceed.iitb.ac.in. The candidates can download score card from March 14.

As per the official notification, "Portal will display Part-A marks for all candidates who appeared for UCEED 2022. Part-B score, Rank(s) and Total marks obtained will not be displayed for the candidates who have not qualified in UCEED 2022, as specified in the UCEED 2022 information brochure."

UCEED Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

Go to official website-uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab

Click on the ‘login’ button

Login with your ID and password

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) result was earlier announced on March 8. The result will be declared on the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in. Scorecards will be available for download from March 12.

UCEED is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.