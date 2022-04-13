  • Home
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in MA by Research Admission Test (MAAT- 2022), personal interviews and GATE scores

Check details on MA Research programme
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has launched the new postgraduate programme- Master of Arts by Research (MA Research) for the students from Humanities and Social Sciences background. The students will get admission on the MA Research course on the basis of their GATE scores. The MA Research programme aims to develop research skills in learners which will help them in both academia and the workplace. The two-year MA Research programme offers specialisations in Human Science, Linguistics, Literature and Performance and Sociology.

The MA Research programme includes common courses in the first semester, while students can take any specialised courses in Human Science, Linguistics, Literature and Performance and Society. According to IIT Bombay, "IIT Bombay emphasises strong analytical skill development among students in all academic programmes. The proposed M.A.Res. will additionally strengthen the learning-by-doing concept amongst the entrants in the new programme."

The total intake capacity for the MA Research programme is 20, which includes the reservation policy of the government. The candidate must have passed secured a Bachelor's degree with a minimum 60 per cent marks. Candidates must have a valid GATE score/ qualification to apply for MA in Research.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in MA by Research Admission Test (MAAT- 2022), personal interviews and GATE scores. For details on the postgraduate programme, please visit the website- iitb.ac.in.

