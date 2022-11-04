IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com CEED, UCEED 2023 will be held on January 22

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration today, November 4. The CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 registration will be closed on the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct CEED, UCEED 2023 on January 22.

According to IIT Bombay, the last date to apply for CEED, UCEED 2023 with late fee is November 11. "The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Friday, 4 November 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, 11 November 2022," as per CEED 2023 website.

The CEED 2023 registration for general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while Rs 1,800 for SC, ST, and women candidates. The candidates who will apply from tomorrow, November 5 have to pay a fee of Rs 500 extra.

CEED, UCEED 2023: How To Apply At Uceed.iitb.ac.in, Ceed.iitb.ac.in

Visit the UCEED, CEED official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on application process link Enter mail id and password Pay application fee, click on submit Download CEED, UCEED 2023 application process and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates with a plus two pass certificate can apply for UCEED 2023, while applicants with a three-year degree can apply for CEED 2023. The UCEED qualified candidates can apply for Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme and CEED qualified candidates can register for the Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.