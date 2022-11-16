IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee was earlier closed on November 9

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration with late fee today, November 16. The candidates can apply for CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 on the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in. The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration without late fee was earlier closed on November 9.

Latest: Free Download CEED Previous Year Sample Papers. Click here

Don't Miss: CEED 2023 Preparation Tips. Check now

Also See: CEED 2023 Latest Exam Pattern. Check Now

Recommended: Top Design Colleges in India. Click here

"The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The last date for online registration with late fee is Wednesday, November 16, 2022," read the notification. The candidates belong to the general category need to pay Rs 3,600 as an application fee, while SC, ST, and women candidates will pay Rs 1,800 as an application fee.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: How To Apply At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Uceed.iitb.ac.in

Visit the official website for CEED 2023 - ceed.iitb.ac.in, UCEED- uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the registration portal link Create log-in id and password Enter details in the application form and upload necessary documents Pay the application fee Download CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 application form, and take a print out for further reference.

IIT Bombay will conduct CEED, UCEED 2023 on January 22. The UCEED 2023 examination will be held for admission to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur and CEED 2023 for candidates seeking admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes.