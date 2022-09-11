IIT Bombay To Announce JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today

JEE Advanced 2022 result today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result today, September 11. The candidates who had appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 can check and download the scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result, the merit list will also be announced. JEE Advanced 2022 Result Live

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Click on the result link on the website- jeeadv.ac.in and then enter the log-in credentials. JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key is also available on the website- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Bombay will release the category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) on the official website along with the result. To be considered for the JEE Advanced 2022 rank list, students will be required to meet the minimum percentage criteria.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. Students who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 will get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.