IIT Bombay Team Wins International Robotics Competition

A team from the Unmesh Mashruwala Innovation Cell representing the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has won the International Aerial Robotics Competition - Simulation Challenge 2020. The team, Team AeRoVe, has secured first place globally, an official statement said.

The AUVSI International Aerial Robotics Competition is the premier and longest-running collegiate aerial robotics challenge in the world. The primary purpose of the IARC is to move state-of-the-art aerial robotics forward through the creation of significant and useful mission challenges that are considered 'impossible' at the time that they are proposed, Harshal Kataria, coordinator, Unmesh Mashruwala Innovation Cell, said.

Teams from the top colleges of the world participated in the challenge. The team from UMIC was established keeping the IARC competition in vision and as one of its primary goals, Mr Kataria said.

The problem statement required the team to complete complex autonomous tasks such as dynamic replacement of heavy objects by one or more aerial robots in just 9 minutes. The team completed the entire mission in a simulation environment, he added.

“We are delighted to announce that Team AeRoVe from the Unmesh Mashruwala Innovation Cell represented IIT Bombay at the International Aerial Robotics Competition - Simulation Challenge 2020, and after a long and arduous journey, secured the first position globally,” IIT Bombay tweeted.