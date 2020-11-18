IIT Bombay Reopens GATE 2021 Application Correction Window; Modify Details Till November 23

IIT Bombay Reopens GATE 2021 Application Correction Window

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has reopened the GATE 2021 application correction window. Candidates who have already registered for the GATE 2021 can make corrections in the university names, contact addresses, name of the colleges and degrees, candidate’s name and dates of birth at gate.iitb.ac.in. Earlier the GATE 2021 application correction window to modify the details including the choice of category, exam centres and papers closed on November 13.

Candidates, as per the GOAPS portal, can change their addresses, university or college name, degree nomenclature through GATE 2021 application correction window free of cost. However, candidates will have to pay an additional fee of Rs 500 for changing their names and dates of birth through the GATE 2021 application correction facility.

GATE 2021 Application Form Correction -- Steps

Step 1: Visit gate.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on GOAPS Portal link

Step 3: Enter enrollment ID, email address and password in the GATE 2021 candidate login window

Step 4: Submit and make the necessary corrections in the GATE 2021 application form

Step 5: Pay the fee (if required)

Step 6: Submit the form

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2021 (GATE 2021) will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. The aptitude test is held online by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021. As per GATE 2021 exam dates, the aptitude test is scheduled to be held between February 5 and February 14.