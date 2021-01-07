IIT Bombay Releases UCEED, CEED 2021 Mock Tests

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) has released (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) UCEED and (Common Entrance Examination for Design) CEED 2021 mock tests on its official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED 2021 exam will take place on January 17. IIT Bombay had released UCEED 2021 admit cards on January 1.

Steps to access UCEED 2021 mock test

Visit the official website uceed.iitb.ac.in

Click on ‘sample/practice link released’

Click on login details window and it will direct to mock test

UCEED 2021 mock test can only be accessed on a computer browser and may not function well on mobile phone or tablet

UCEED 2021 mock test pattern

The duration of the mock test is 50 minutes. It is divided into three sections - NAT, MSQ, and MCQ. Each correct answer will be awarded with 4 marks while an incorrect answer will cost 0.19 marks.

There will be a timer displayed at the corner of the screen giving an idea to the candidates about the time left and the test window will close down as soon the time ends. The UCEED 2021 mock test will give an idea to the candidates about the actual examination.

UCEED and the CEED exam is conducted every year by IIT Bombay for admissions into designing courses at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. On the basis of UCEED and CEED 2021 score candidates will be able to apply for admission to various IITs and other participating institutes.

IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021, will conduct the entrance examination this year.