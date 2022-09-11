  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key

IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key

JEE Advanced 2022: The candidates can download the final answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 10:06 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Today At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
IIT Bombay To Announce JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Topper List
JEE Advanced 2022 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key
Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) today, September 11. The candidates who had appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 can check and download the final answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 result, merit list has also been announced. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Click on the answer key link on the website- jeeadv.ac.in and then enter the log-in credentials. JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 and as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam this year. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. Students who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 will get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced results JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Today At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live: IIT Bombay To Announce Result Today At Jeeadv.ac.in; Cut-Off, Topper List
IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result
IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
CUET UG 2022 Re-Test Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CUET UG 2022 Re-Test Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................