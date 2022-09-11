IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download JEE Advanced 2022 answer key at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) today, September 11. The candidates who had appeared for JEE Advanced 2022 can check and download the final answer key on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 result, merit list has also been announced. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferences. Use Now



Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key, candidates will be required to log in to the website with credentials including registration numbers and dates of birth. Click on the answer key link on the website- jeeadv.ac.in and then enter the log-in credentials. JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 and as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam this year. The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA 2022) counselling process will commence on September 12. Students who will qualify the JEE Advanced 2022 will get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) through JoSAA counselling.